The team that gave us the hilarious comedy ‘Vellimoonga’ is back with ‘Adyarathri.’ This is directed by Jibu Jacob and features Biju Menon in the lead.

Menon plays Manoharan, a marriage broker from Mullakkara village of Alapuzha. Menon strongly believes in the idea of arranged marriages and many owe their lives to him. Known for his moral policing attitude, Manoharan is much feared especially by the younger generation.

Manoharan is put in a quandary when Aswathy, the grand-daughter of a close friend, falls in love.

Anaswara Rajan plays Aswathy while Aju Verghese plays a successful businessman who has been dreaming of marrying Aswathy since long. Sarjano Khalid is paired opposite Anaswara Rajan.

The supporting cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Manoj and Pauly Valsan. Bijibal has scored music. Sreejith Nair has handled the camera.