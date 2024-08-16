The Kerala State Film Awards for 2023 were announced on Friday, with a total of 160 films competing in various categories. This year's awards were highly anticipated due to the prominent names in the nominations.

The film 'Aadujeevitham' emerged as the biggest winner, taking home nine awards, including Best Actor for Prithviraj and Best Director for Blessy.

'Kaathal - The Core', directed by Jeo Baby, won four awards, including Best Film and a Special Jury Award for Sudhi Kozhikode.

'Iratta', directed by Rohith MG Krishnan, received the Second Best Film award for its compelling narrative that delves into childhood trauma and guilt from a psychological standpoint.

Urvashi, outstanding in 'Ullozhukku', shared the Best Actress award with Beena R Chandran, who was lauded for her performance in 'Thadavu'.

The jury, chaired by Sudhir Mishra, included members Alagappan N, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sreevalsan J Menon, Priyanandan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, and Ann Augustine.

Complete list of winners

Best Film – Kaathal The Core

Best Second Film – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan)

Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Ann Amy (Thinkal Poovil – Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum)

Best Background Score – Mathews Pulikkal (Kaathal: The Core)

Best Music Composer – Justin Varghese (Chaaver)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Debutant Director – Best Debutant Director: Fasil Razaq

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala (Stree – Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar (O. Baby)

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Recording – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Devan (Ullozhukku)

Best Sound Mixing – Resool Pookkutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Art Direction – Mohan Das (2018) Fasil Razaq

Best literary work – Mazhavil Kanniloode Cinema

Best Debutant – Fazil Razak (Thadavu)

Best Popular Film – Aadujeevitham

Best Story – Kaathal The Core

Best Sound Mixing – Resul Pookutty, Sharat Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sync Sound – Shameer Ahmed (O Baby)

Best Production Design – Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Best Background Music – Matthews Pulikkal (Kaathal – The Core)

Best Lyrics – Harish Mohanan (Chenthaamara Poovil – Chaaver)

Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Cinematography – Sunil kS (Aadujeevitham)

Best Child actor (f) – Thennal Abhilash – Sesham mikeil Fathima

Best Child actor (M) – Avirth Menon – Pachuvum Albhutha Vilakkum

Best Character Artist (F) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai urimai)

Best Character ARtist (M) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam)

Best VFX – Andrew d Cruz, Vishak babu (2018)

Best Dance Choreographer : Jishnu (Sulekha Manzil)

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar – O Baby

Best processing lab/colorist – Vaishal, Shiva Ganesh (Aadujeevitham)

Special Mentions

Special Mention – KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham)

Special Mention – Krishnan (Jaivam)