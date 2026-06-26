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Song Hye-kyo quits agency UAA after 14 years: 'Standing at a new starting line'

UAA agency released a statement, and wished her well

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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The actress rose to fame through hit dramas such as Autumn in My Heart (2000) and Full House (2004), which helped establish her as a leading star in Korean entertainment.
The actress rose to fame through hit dramas such as Autumn in My Heart (2000) and Full House (2004), which helped establish her as a leading star in Korean entertainment.
Instagram/ Song Hye-kyo

After 14 years, Song Hye Kyo has parted ways with her longtime agency UAA (United Artists Agency).

On the morning of June 26, UAA officially announced, “Our exclusive contract with Song Hye Kyo recently expired. After trusting one another and working together for a long time, UAA and Song Hye Kyo decided to end our journey here and root for one another’s futures.”

“During her long time UAA, actress Song Hye Kyo received a great deal of love not only within Korea but also across Asia and the entire world,” continued the agency. “The time we spent together with her will remain as a happy and joyful memory.”

UAA concluded, “We ask that the fans give Song Hye Kyo, who is now standing at a new starting line, your warm interest, support, and love.”

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress and one of the most recognisable faces in Hallyu (the Korean Wave), known for her long-standing influence in both television and film across Asia and internationally. She rose to fame through hit dramas such as Autumn in My Heart (2000) and Full House (2004), which helped establish her as a leading star in Korean entertainment.

In recent years, she has continued to solidify her global profile with acclaimed roles in series like Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Netflix’s The Glory (2022–2023), the latter earning widespread praise for her performance in a darker, more complex role.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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