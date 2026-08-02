Irving Berlin first intended his celebrated — and criticized — ode for a World War I era revue. But it didn't quite fit with the show's storyline. Berlin set it aside until the late 1930s, when fears of a new world war were rising. “God Bless America” was something of a break from earlier patriotic numbers, says Stephen Winick, a folklorist at the Library of Congress. It was written by an immigrant, and was a statement of personal allegiance (“Land that I love”) instead of collective force. Some even questioned whether Berlin had the right to compose it. “He got mail from people basically saying, 'How is it that you, this Russian Jew, has any right to ask God to bless America?” Winick says.