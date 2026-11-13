Urgent plea to British Airways as Amjad Ali Khan faces performance hurdles
Dubai: Indian classical music legend Amjad Ali Khan has appealed to British Airways for urgent assistance after six pieces of baggage containing musical instruments were delayed during his ongoing tour of the United States.
The celebrated sarod player took to social media on Friday, November 13, tagging the airline and asking for its help to locate and deliver the missing baggage.
Khan said the instruments were essential for his scheduled performances and professional commitments, raising concerns that the delay could disrupt his tour.
“Dear @British_Airways, we are currently on tour in the US, and our musical instruments are essential to our performances. We urgently need our six delayed baggage pieces containing our instruments delivered ASAP,” he wrote on X.
In a subsequent post, the musician urged the airline to treat the matter as an urgent priority, stressing that his upcoming performances depended on receiving the instruments.
He also requested immediate assistance in tracing and delivering the baggage.
As of the latest available information, it was unclear where the six bags were located or whether British Airways had responded to his public appeal. There was also no confirmation that the instruments had been returned to the musicians.
Amjad Ali Khan is among India's most celebrated classical musicians and is widely recognised for popularising the sarod on international stages.
A sixth-generation musician belonging to the Senia Bangash Gharana, he has performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Kennedy Center in Washington and the Sydney Opera House.
Apart from his performances, Khan is known for composing original ragas, including Kiran Ranjani, Haripriya Kanada, Shivanjali, Suhag Bhairav and Bapukauns.
His contribution to Indian classical music has earned him several prestigious honours. He received the Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2001.
His international recognition includes the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum, France's Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and Japan's Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize.
Through decades of performances and collaborations with international orchestras, Khan has helped introduce Indian classical music to audiences worldwide.