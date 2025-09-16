Shuja Asad and Aima Baig drop wedding banger ‘Sun Mere Mahiya’ — directed by fashion icon Fahad Hussayn

Previously, Hussayn directed a couple of music videos for Ali Sethi, including Ghazab kiya
Top Pakistani couturier Fahad Hussayn’s “well kept secret” (his own words) is out. The designer recently posted on his official Instagram account a few images from (what looked like) a sumptuous fashion shoot featuring TV industry’s newest heartthrob Shuja Asad and singing diva Aima Baig. It sent fans of the two stars in a tailspin.
Next, Hussayn put out another set of images, showing Asad and Baig courting each other. To create more anticipation, he hinted at those being a part of 'an amazing wedding banger.' Finally, on day three, he dropped a gorgeous music video, titled Sun Mere Mahiya, directed by Hussayn himself.
Not many people know that Hussayn has a second string to his creative bow. “It’s very important for the growth of an artist that they diversify,” Hussayn told Gulf News. “Of late, I’ve moved from imagery to moving imagery.”
He said he had gained useful insights into the process of filmmaking while working as a wardrobe designer and stylist on Shoaib Mansoor’s music video, Dua e Reem, which featured Mahira Khan; and the Fawad Khan-led The Legend of Maula Jatt. “I learnt a lot of things on the job. So, I had these skillsets and wanted to put them to use,” he added.
Previously, Hussayn directed a couple of music videos for Ali Sethi, including Ghazab kiya and Give it up. The latter was a collaboration with Abdullah Siddiqui and Shae Gill.
Regarded as one of the most inventive fashion brands in the country, Hussayn’s vision translates on to his frames just as effortlessly. For Sun Mere Mahiya, a peppy number sung by Baig, he chose a festive aesthetic that is rooted in tradition and also modern in outlook. As a result, it appeals to the masses as well as niche audiences.
The video is shot in letterbox format, a deliberate choice that adds a vintage quality to what’s playing on screen. It’s also a “very convenient [format],” Hussayn said. “You can easily cut TikToks and Instagram reels out of it, and even play it on the big screen.
“In this day and age, viability is very important, because the content has to run on various platforms.”
Cinema fascinates him too. “I’d love to venture into films. I’m actually working on a few shorts,” he said.
Hussayn also runs an art academy which is a great film resource. “I’ve a lot of artists and artisans working for me. They make sure the costumes, background, and props etc are all perfectly aligned before we go on set.”
