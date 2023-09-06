A video teaser, featuring V (Kim Taehyung) of K-pop group BTS encouraging people to visit South Korea’s capital, Seoul, is going viral on YouTube.
In just five days, the short 15-second teaser raked up close to 48 million views.
On September 1, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organisation announced the worldwide release of Seoul Edition 23: New Tradition, a Seoul tourism promotional campaign featuring the 27-year-old singer.
Last month, V was selected as an honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul for 2023, according to multiple media reports.
With V’s voiceover in the background, the teaser posted on the official YouTube channel for Seoul tourism shows a glimpse of the Dongmyo Market – a vintage flea market in Seoul, a modern café in a traditional market, and the media façade exhibition in Gwanghwamun Square – a public square in the city.
The video’s message – Seoul, Make It Yours – encourages global viewers to seize the opportunity to experience Seoul.
A slightly longer version shows V stylishly taking viewers through Seoul’s streets.
Reportedly, a second feature video titled ‘Nature in the City’ is slated to be unveiled on September 8, the same day that V’s solo album ‘Layover’ will be released.
The Seoul tourism promotional campaign showcases the Seoul Metropolitan Government's new brand slogan, Seoul, My Soul, across the world.
The campaign will be extended to six major global cities, including Times Square in New York City, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, and Taipei.
Going beyond just promoting Seoul as a tourist destination, the Seoul Tourism Organisation focuses on showcasing Seoul as a city that embraces the "newtro" trend. A portmanteau of the words ‘new’ and ‘retro’, it refers to an amalgamation of trends of the modern and retro eras (the 1980s and 1990s) in all fields of life, such as fashion, music, movies, and more.