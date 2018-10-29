It’s a wrap for the team of Bharat, starring Salman Khan, in Abu Dhabi. After 15 days of intense filming, director Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan expressed their delight at their successful filming stint in the capital.

“There are close cultural ties between India and Abu Dhabi, which is one of the reasons I love coming here — having spent more time in Abu Dhabi than in India over the last year, it certainly feels like a second home for me. It has been an exciting, thrilling and enjoyable experience to shoot Bharat here. We have formed a strong partnership with twofour54 and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and the highly impressive filmmaking talent in Abu Dhabi ensures we are producing movies that film fans love,” said Khan in a release.

A locally-sourced cast of 10 talents from Germany, France, Ireland, Russia, Iran and Pakistan also feature in the scenes shot in Abu Dhabi, while twofour54 partner company Media Mania helped source the 1,400 extras needed for the production.

“Abu Dhabi is home to extraordinary filmmaking talent, as well as world-class facilities, locations and services that are drawing the best in the business to our shores, and I’m delighted that Salman Khan and his team have enjoyed another smooth and seamless shoot here,” said Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, CEO of Media Zone Authority — Abu Dhabi and twofour54.

Zafar is also a big fan of filming in Abu Dhabi.

When Gulf News tabloid! visited the sets of Bharat last month, he claimed that Abu Dhabi tops his list of filming-friendly locations in the world.

“There are few places in the world where a director can solely focus on his vision for a movie, knowing that everything from locations to casting is taken care of, allowing the creative element to take place seamlessly,” said Zafar.

Due to release in cinemas during Eid Al Fitr 2019, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950’s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.