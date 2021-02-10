River City Girls. Image Credit: Courtesy of WayForward

Scott Pilgrim may be Canadian, but his roots are in River City.

The beloved ‘Scott Pilgrim vs The World’ game is back in digital marketplaces. The game was a throwback to beat ‘em up brawlers like ‘Double Dragon’ and ‘Streets of Rage’. But all these games owe a debt to Kunio and the students of River City High School, or Nekketsu High School in Japan. Kunio is the main character of a franchise of games that span genres, mainly beat’em ups and sports, affectionately referred to sometimes as the ‘Kunio-kun’ games.

Image Credit: Courtesy of WayForward

Americans got their first taste of Kunio and the violent, brawling students of this long-running, confusing Japanese franchise in 1989s ‘River City Ransom’. The Scott Pilgrim universe, from the comics to the film to the game, owes a huge debt to this brawler. Punching enemies so hard they disappear into spare change? Chowing on burgers to get stronger? Over-the-top, melodramatic violence to address and resolve common young adult concerns? That was all done in River City.

Developed by WayForward as a spin-off to this niche franchise, ‘River City Girls’ flew under the radar even for me. Games starring Kunio, a brutish and slightly dim high school student, often spanned genres, including sports; I grew up on the NES classic and ‘Super Dodge Ball’. My father didn’t play video games, but he loved manga comics, especially ones that involved lots of fighting and sports. So it was no surprise when I was able to lure him into playing Kunio games with me when I was a child.

Yoshihisa Kishimoto at the now-defunct publisher Technos Japan created the Kunio games and went on to adapt the games for the US, released as ‘Renegade’ for the NES. Kishimoto then took the same beat ‘em up concepts of Kunio’s games and created ‘Double Dragon’. Needless to say, Kishimoto and the Kunio character are godfathers of the brawler genre, inspiring Capcom’s ‘Final Fight’ (which would later transform into the ‘Street Fighter’ series), ‘Battletoads’ (which helped developer Rare become a giant during the 1990s) and, of course, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’.

I knew ‘River City Girls’ was a spin-off to ‘River City Ransom’, but at the time, I was among many fans leery about deliberate throwbacks to the arcade brawler days. But ‘Streets of Rage 4’ released last year to universal acclaim, and with Ubisoft’s recent re-release of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I had a hankering for more of the same and finally decided to visit River City. And I think I love ‘River City Girls’ even more than ‘Streets of Rage 4’.

If you thought Scott Pilgrim and the members of Sex Bob-Omb were unhinged and uncongenial, meet the stars of ‘River City Girls’: Misako and Kiyoko. They are two self-proclaimed girlfriends of Kunio and Riki, the stars of the original games. One day in class, the girls received a cryptic text that make the boys appear that they’ve been kidnapped, so the pair break out of school and violently spill into the streets, tearing apart the entire city in search of their loved ones. Yes, Mr. Pilgrim was quite toxic in his relationships with women, but Misako is breaking into buildings, screaming, “GIVE ME BACK MY BOYFRIEND” to anyone who even gives her a glance.

Their mania only lends to their likeability however, since it’s the source of much of their passion. The rest of the cast is mostly taken aback by the girls’ dedication, which keeps the story surprisingly engaging and humorous. You never know who they’ll fight next, because even Misako and Kyoko don’t know.

It’s the gameplay that seals ‘River City Girls’ as an instant brawler classic. While Ubisoft’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ is great, there’s a delicacy to his punches that don’t really lend well to this rock’em, sock’em genre. Scott and friends punch and kick and have many special moves, but each hit just doesn’t sound or look as hard as it should. Certain attacks send enemies flying, which can look and feel powerful, but they limit the player’s ability to do any follow-up attacks.

In ‘River City Girls’, Misako and Kyoko not only feature luxurious animation cycles, but their attacks and blowbacks have more sting and ping to them than Pilgrim’s fisticuffs. Enemies don’t fly off when punched, but stay within your fighter’s reach to follow-ups with other attacks that do well on their own, but are devastating when mixed in with combinations. All the moves are pulled off with simple, directional inputs, much like a ‘Smash Bros.’ game. Unlike ‘Scott Pilgrim’ or many of its brawler contemporaries, ‘River City’ plays closer to a 2-D fighting game, like the rest of publisher Arc System Work’s oeuvre of fighting games.