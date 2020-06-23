Reel Cinemas is opening a new drive-in cinema, this time at the Dubai Hills Estate. The location has announced a slate of family friendly screenings, starting on June 25 at 8pm with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.
Reel Cinemas already launched its first drive-in cinema at Dubai Mall Zabeel, Reel and have now opened a “prestigious” location at Dubai Hills Estate to give viewers more options for watching movies this summer.
Dubai Hills is located in Mohammed bin Rashid City, between Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and the Dubai Hills Estate is a residential and lifestyle development.
The drive-in cinema, located between Mulburrey 2 and Central Park, will charge Dh170 per car. Food and drinks are included, in the form of a combo meal for two consisting of one cheese popcorn, one salt popcorn, one regular nachos, two chocolates, two soft drinks and two water bottles.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ will show on June 26, ‘Minions’ on June 27, ‘Dolittle’ on June 28, ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ on June 29, ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ on June 30 and ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ on July 1.