Reel Cinemas The Dubal Mall Zabeel opens to the public from May 30

Image Credit: Virendera Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: In a span of a few weeks, Dubai has welcomed its second drive-in theatre as Reel Cinemas opens to the public from May 30.

The Dubai Mall Zabeel experience is the latest edition to the drive-in cinema resurgence in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which had seen an upswing in the US and Europe.

Earlier in May, Vox Cinemas Drive-in also opened its doors at Mall of the Emirates.

Image Credit: Virendera Saklani/Gulf News

Located at the rooftop parking space of the new The Dubai Mall Zabeel extension, the latest addition to Reel Cinemas’ portfolio also comes with a view, overlooking the Burj Khalifa and the city's skyline, while accommodating 70 cars.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at Dh170 per car, inclusive of two individuals that would include an F&B combo for two people consisting of 1 cheese popcorn, 1 salt popcorn, 1 regular nachos, two chocolates, two soft drinks and two water bottles. Food carts will also be available for any additional orders.

The movie can be heard by tuning the car radios to a set FM frequency of 88.3.

Restrictions

Parking spaces will be arranged based on the car size for an optimum viewing experience for all, according to Reel Cinemas.