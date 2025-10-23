Congratulatory messages poured in from across the film industry
Congratulations are in order for the Konidela household. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni took fans by surprise, announcing they’re expecting their second child. The couple shared a video that doubled as both a Diwali greeting and a baby announcement.
In the clip, their home blooms with floral décor as Ram Charan is seen embracing family members Upasana, wore a blue salwar suit. The intimate celebration was attended by close family, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, and Upasana’s father. A standout moment came when a Ram idol, resembling the one from the Ayodhya Mandir, was presented — a symbolic blessing for the growing family.
Among the guests were Lavanya Tripathi (Varun Tej’s wife) and actor Nagarjuna with his family, adding more star power to the cosy celebration. Sharing the video, Upasana captioned, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings.”
Congratulatory messages poured in from across the film industry. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa, and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaara.” Lakshmi Manchu commented, “I’m so happy for you both! Wishing you the most beautiful and blissful pregnancy! Can’t wait to meet the little one!” Producer Guneet Monga joined in, while stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Trisha Krishnan hit the like button in support.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox