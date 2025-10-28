Prunella Scales, Sybil of Fawlty Towers, dies at 93

Scales, married to fellow actor Timothy West for 61 years until his death in 2024
Actress Prunella Scales, beloved for her iconic role as Sybil Fawlty in the legendary sitcom Fawlty Towers, has passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Her sons shared the news with PA:
"Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career spanning nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home and was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died."
Scales, married to fellow actor Timothy West for 61 years until his death in November 2024, is survived by two sons, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family added:
"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."
Prunella Margaret Rumney Illingworth, born June 22, 1932, was one of the most celebrated comedy actresses of her generation. While the world adored her as the long-suffering Sybil to John Cleese’s Basil, her talents went far beyond comedy. She appeared in opera, starred as Queen Elizabeth II in A Question Of Attribution, and delivered a one-woman show, An Evening With Queen Victoria.
Her early career included roles in the 1952 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and Hobson’s Choice (1954). She gained wider recognition in the 1960s sitcom Marriage Lines, opposite Richard Briers, and later became a fixture on BBC Radio 4 with After Henry, Smelling Of Roses, and Ladies Of Letters. On television, she charmed audiences in Mapp & Lucia, and in 1973, teamed up with Ronnie Barker for Seven Of One.
Later, she reunited with her husband, Timothy West, for BBC Radio 4’s Rumpole plays, portraying Hilda, “she who must be obeyed,” while he played her fictional spouse. The couple even toured Australia simultaneously in different productions, leaving a lasting legacy in theatre and broadcasting alike.
