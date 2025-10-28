Prunella Scales, Sybil of Fawlty Towers, dies at 93

Her early career included roles in the 1952 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and Hobson’s Choice (1954). She gained wider recognition in the 1960s sitcom Marriage Lines, opposite Richard Briers, and later became a fixture on BBC Radio 4 with After Henry, Smelling Of Roses, and Ladies Of Letters. On television, she charmed audiences in Mapp & Lucia, and in 1973, teamed up with Ronnie Barker for Seven Of One.