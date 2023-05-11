Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose to spend some intimate time with her family, after a hectic global tour that saw her promoting her latest spy thriller web series, ‘Citadel’, that’s streaming now.
The actress shared on Instagram a photo of her walking with her husband, the singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie in a park.
The shot was clicked from behind, with Chopra Jonas’ mother-in-law Denise Jonas turning photographer.
Chopra Jonas captioned the photo: “What dreams are made of.... #MM #familytime @mamadjonas”. The couple’s pet dog was accompanying them.
Earlier, Chopra Jonas posted another picture of her daughter sitting in front of a laptop.
Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.
The duo had then announced the birth of their first child on social media.”We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic),” the statement read.
Malti Marie made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together in January this year in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Chopra Jonas’ lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.
During the promotion of ‘Citadel’ in India, Chopra Jonas brought the little one with her, even visiting the SiddhiVinayak Temple in Mumbai together.