Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deny claims they 'blindsided' Netflix: 'Categorically false'

Reportedly, Netflix was bothered about 'poor communication' from their company
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing back against claims that Netflix was kept in the dark regarding their external media ventures.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess recently addressed a Variety report which suggested the streaming giant was frustrated by the couple’s 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. The report alleged that Netflix felt blindsided by the interview, as it took place while the couple was already filming their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. While no contracts were broken, sources claimed Netflix was bothered by "poor communication" from the couple's company, Archewell.
The Sussexes' representative dismissed the idea that Netflix was unaware of the Winfrey special as "categorically false." Regarding the mechanics of their partnership, the rep noted:
"Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood."
Variety also alleged that Netflix executives were concerned about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Sources claimed Meghan Markle initially downplayed the book's timeline to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, suggesting it was a distant possibility.
As quoted by EW, A spokesperson for the Duchess called this narrative "categorically untrue," asserting that there was transparent communication with Netflix months ahead of time to ensure the book and the docuseries didn't clash. Ultimately, the series premiered in December 2022, followed by the book in January 2023, a sequence a Netflix insider claimed was always the intended strategy.
The report follows news that Netflix has ended its involvement with Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. While Netflix had previously invested in the brand and hosted her series With Love, Meghan, a spokesperson confirmed she will now develop the brand "independently."
Despite rumours of a "soured" relationship since their 2020 signing, Netflix leadership publicly maintains a united front. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, praised the couple's global perspective and engagement.
A Netflix spokesperson further clarified that it is 'absolutely inaccurate' to suggest Sarandos and Bajaria have lost faith in the Sussexes. Bajaria added, as quoted by EW,
“Archewell has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner, and we’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to.”