Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deny claims they 'blindsided' Netflix: 'Categorically false'

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess recently addressed a Variety report which suggested the streaming giant was frustrated by the couple’s 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. The report alleged that Netflix felt blindsided by the interview, as it took place while the couple was already filming their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. While no contracts were broken, sources claimed Netflix was bothered by "poor communication" from the couple's company, Archewell.