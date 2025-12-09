Prem Chopra diagnosed with heart valve issue, Sharman Joshi shares health update

Chopra underwent a TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital—a minimally invasive procedure that replaces a diseased aortic valve without the need for open-heart surgery. Sharman praised the medical team for guiding the family through the process and ensuring a smooth, complication-free recovery.

Actor Sharman Joshi has shared an update on the health of veteran actor and his father-in-law, Prem Chopra, revealing that the 92-year-old was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis but is now recovering well after a successful procedure.

He also shared a reassuring update: “He is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received.”

Sharman explained that Chopra was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis before undergoing the TAVI procedure. “Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery. Dr. Gokhale’s consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence. Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment, and a fast recovery,” he added.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao,” he wrote.

Known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Golmaal, Sharman posted a series of pictures on Instagram, thanking the doctors who treated his father-in-law.

Aortic stenosis, a form of valvular heart disease, occurs when the aortic valve narrows and fails to open fully, restricting blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. Last month, the veteran actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to a viral infection and age-related complications.

