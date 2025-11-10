Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra hospitalised, under observation in Mumbai

The 90-year-old actor was hospitalised for viral infection and heart issues
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital since November 8 due to chest congestion.
The 90-year-old actor was hospitalised amid reports of a viral infection and cardiac ailments.
According to his family, the Kati Patang star is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in a few days.
Prem Chopra has been under close medical observation since his admission. According to reports, he was admitted primarily due to a viral infection coupled with existing cardiac concerns and age-related complications.
Doctors confirmed that Chopra was receiving care for his lungs and heart, but is stable and not in the ICU. Given his advanced age, the recovery process is slower but expected to improve in the coming days.
Chopra, known for cult classics like Prem Nagar, Upkar, and Bobby, earned a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most iconic villains. He also gained recognition overseas for memorable negative roles.
In a previous interview with ANI, Chopra recalled being offered a role in a Hollywood tribute to Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. “I thought I was playing the Godfather, but when I arrived on set, I was told the character was only a reference to the film,” he said.
