Fans of the popular book series ‘Harry Potter’ are in for a treat as an unofficial parody show is returning to the UAE after six years.
‘Potted Potter – the Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience – a Parody by Dan and Jeff’ will be held from October 21 to 23 at Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Mina Rashid Port.
The show condenses all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. “This fantastically funny show features all your favourite Harry Potter characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic,” read a statement.
‘Potted Potter’, created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, has been seen by over one million muggles around the world since its 2006 premiere.
Clarkson and Turner first created ‘Potted Potter’ in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade.
Tickets are priced from Dh140 and are available online.