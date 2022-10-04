Gabriel, 28, was honoured at the Miss USA ceremony on Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. She will go on to represent the USA at the Miss Universe pageant that will take place in New Orleans on January 23.

Before her latest win, the beauty queen was the first Asian-American to win Miss Texas.

Gabriel told Houston Life: “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just social media of Filipina girls and women telling me they’re so excited, they’re so happy. They’re crying tears of joy because they are inspired to go after pageantry or something. Like I’m paving the way for them to just go after whatever they want no matter what it is. So it’s an honour.”

Gabriel, who is an eco-friendly fashion designer, was born in San Antonio to a Filipino father and an American mother.

She even referenced her commitment to sustainability during the question and answer round of the Miss USA contest.

She was asked by judge Soo Yeon Lee: “Global studies indicate that women are increasingly seen as more vulnerable to the impact of climate change. You are asked to create a task force to help address this issue. What’s your first priority?