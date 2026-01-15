This post comes after Bom’s extended hiatus, which began in August last year
After months away from the spotlight, 2NE1’s Park Bom gave fans a surprise on January 14. The singer shared a photo on social media and wrote, "The Chanel lipstick I bought today. It’s really pretty and made me want to try it. The name is Rouge Allure Velvet.”
Comments flooded in, with supporters applauding the lip colour and noting how happy and radiant she looked.
This post comes after Bom’s extended hiatus, which began in August of last year when she suspended all activities for health reasons. After she apparently 'sued' Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment, her agency, D-NATION Entertainment, had released a statement in October 2025, explaining that Bom is currently in a “very emotionally unstable state” and requires urgent treatment and rest. The agency stressed that social media activity has sometimes been misinterpreted, causing misunderstandings that affected Bom and her family. Fans and media were urged to respect her privacy and allow her space to focus on recovery.
"Our company will do everything possible to support Park Bom’s recovery and help her return in a better state," the statement read. "We ask for fans’ understanding and continued warm support."
The singer recently drew global attention with a now-deleted Instagram post that included serious allegations against her former agency, YG Entertainment. Bom claimed she was never properly compensated for her contributions to 2NE1, including writing “almost all” of the group’s songs, and alleged she faced personal mockery over her appearance. She also accused YG of failing to support her financially or professionally, even for medical care, despite her dedication to the group.
Bom’s posts and claims sparked widespread discussion online, highlighting her battles within the K-pop industry.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox