This post comes after Bom’s extended hiatus, which began in August of last year when she suspended all activities for health reasons. After she apparently 'sued' Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment, her agency, D-NATION Entertainment, had released a statement in October 2025, explaining that Bom is currently in a “very emotionally unstable state” and requires urgent treatment and rest. The agency stressed that social media activity has sometimes been misinterpreted, causing misunderstandings that affected Bom and her family. Fans and media were urged to respect her privacy and allow her space to focus on recovery.