Imran Raza Kazmi has an ace up his sleeve: For his upcoming flick, ‘Heer Maan Ja’, the successful film producer has got hold of Zara Shaikh, the girl who created a sensation with her very first feature, ‘Tere Pyar Mein’, back in 1999, to do a special appearance. Fans of the dusky beauty can’t stop rejoicing.

Shaikh appeared in 10-odd Lollywood films; one of these, ‘Kabhi Pyar Na Karna’ (2008), had an item number by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, which was famously shot in a studio in Mumbai. Shaikh also featured in an international production, ‘Honour Killing’ (2014). Though, she could never repeat the magic of ‘Tere Pyar Mein’, Saikh had captured the fancy of the millennials.

She also featured in Shafqat Amanat Ali’s music video ‘Khamaj’, in 2002, alongside Shaan Shahid. The video, which was shot in B&W by director Saqib Malik, is still remembered for its vintage concept. Later, Shaikh tried her hand at singing, most prominently for the soundtrack of her own film, ‘Chalo Ishq Larraen’ (2002), with Ali Haider.