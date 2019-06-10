Both films were released in Pakistan and selected countries on the occasion

‘Wrong No 2’ and ‘Chhalawa’ have proved their detractors wrong.

Both the films were released in Pakistan and selected countries on Eid, and have so far performed exceedingly well, despite mixed reviews.

According to Entertainment PK, early estimates suggest that ‘Wrong No 2’ and ‘Chhalawa’ have netted Rs90 million (Dh2.2 million) and Rs87 million respectively, at the end of the four-day extended weekend.