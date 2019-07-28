Cast of ‘Parey Hut Love’ are in the UAE to promote their Eid release

Second from left: Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Director Asim Raza, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt at the announcement of upcoming Pakistani movie 'Parey Hut Love', in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

While the weekend saw Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf take over the UAE as they promoted their Eid Al Adha release ‘Superstar’, it was the turn of ‘Parey Hut Love’ actors to do the same this week.

On Sunday afternoon, ‘Parey Hut Love’s’ principal cast — including Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Sheheryar Munawar, Ahmad Ali Butt and director Asim Raza — spoke about love in all its complicated glory.

“It’s a complete entertainer against the backdrop of weddings. I want people to feel joy while watching films during Eid, I want them to feel festive,” Raza said at a press conference.

Munawar, who also produced the film, plays a commitment-phobe who clings onto his bachelorhood with all his might, but has a change of heart when he meets the winsome Ali at a wedding. But there’s a twist: she’s already engaged, and he needs to make up his mind quick before he loses the woman of his dreams.

“I had to let go a lot to play the role,” said Munawar. “The first few days I just couldn’t, but later I managed to.”

Actress Ali said the women of ‘Parey Hut Love’ are no damsels in distress.

“The women in this film are strong and drive the narrative forward. It’s not just a film about a commitment-phobe,” she said.