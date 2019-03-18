Director Wajahat Rauf may have given a solid box office hit with his debut feature, ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ (2016), and, more recently, become the first Pakistani to direct a web series for Eros Now, but he has never had it easy with critics. Variously panned for being unoriginal and repetitive, Rauf is on the receiving end of flak all over again, for his next film, titled ‘Chhalawa’.