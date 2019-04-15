Young musician and DJ is the son of model Frieha Altaf

Turhan James is doing his mom Frieha Altaf — a model, actor and entrepreneur — proud.

The young musician and DJ, who grew up in Canada, set the stage ablaze at the recently held Solis Festival in Lahore. He performed many firsts at the festival — from deep house to dance-pop.

Earlier, James released his new song, titled ‘Feel Alive.’ Some of his previous titles include ‘LA,’ ‘Wicked Ways’ and ‘Amsterdam.’