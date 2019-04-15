Turhan James is doing his mom Frieha Altaf — a model, actor and entrepreneur — proud.
The young musician and DJ, who grew up in Canada, set the stage ablaze at the recently held Solis Festival in Lahore. He performed many firsts at the festival — from deep house to dance-pop.
Earlier, James released his new song, titled ‘Feel Alive.’ Some of his previous titles include ‘LA,’ ‘Wicked Ways’ and ‘Amsterdam.’
He has also performed at Ottawa’s ELE Music Festival, where he played ‘LA’ featuring Kelsey Hayes. The track famously got “1,931,152 streams in just over six months with 735,500 fans and 65 countries on Spotify.”