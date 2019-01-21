Strings recently released new track ‘Naina’ from the album ‘30’, which features Indian singer and composer Sona Mohapatra.
The song is based on the poetry of Hazrat Amir Khusro, while the additional lyrics are by Anwar Maqsood. The video, which is directed by Sohail Javed, was shot in Istanbul, Turkey, in collaboration with Azat Films Turkiye.
The track has a soulful melody and talks about longing in love. It follows ‘Sajni,’ ‘Urr Jaoon,’ ‘Piya Re,’ ‘Mil Gaya,’ ‘Hum Dono’ and ‘Chal Para,’ all of which were released last year to much acclaim. The album ‘30’ is a celebration of the pop band’s three decades in music.