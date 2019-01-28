The second session of Levi’s Live Round 2 was famously held at pop singer Farhad Humayun’s Riot Studios in Lahore on Friday night. The show, which opened with ‘Jhoota Pyaar’-famed Jibran Raheel belting out covers as well as his original numbers, picked up steam as a group of girls and boys took the form of a flash mob and danced to Humayun’s single ‘Mur Ke Dekho.’ They were followed by Uzair Jaswal who sang ‘Sajna’ and other tracks.