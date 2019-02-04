Beyond Beautiful, a three-day beauty event, was recently held in Karachi. Conceived and managed by Frieha Altaf, the event’s stated purpose was: “If you are not beautiful inside then outside there is nothing.”
On its opening gala night, the event honoured individuals who effected change in society by breaking stereotypes or barriers. These included Sameer Beg, head of the Pakistan chapter of Robin Hood Army, an organisation that works to redistribute food waste from restaurants to the needy; singer-turned-philanthropist Shahzad Roy; Sana Mir, who is the number one female ODI bowler in the world; Ayesha Chundrigar, an animal rights activist; and Leslie from Dar-ul-Sukun, an orphanage.
The glamorous evening, which was hosted by actors Aamina Shaikh and Adnan Malik, also awarded filmmakers Adnan Sarwar and Asim Abbasi for changing perceptions with their movies ‘Motorcycle Girl’ and ‘Cake’; and, finally, transwoman Kami Sid.
The awards were presented by celebrities from showbusiness and sports, such as veteran actress Meera who was flanked by her ‘Baaji’ co-star Ali Kazmi, Zeba Bakhtiar, Sheheryar Munawwar, HSY, Hina Dilpazeer and Asim Reza. Earlier, the celebrities posed for photos on the red carpet.
Noted choreographer Wahab Shah regaled the audience with a soulful performance by his dance troupe. Kathak exponent Sohai Abro also performed on the occasion.
Shaniera Akram, the wife of former cricketer Waseem Akram and an ambassador of the National Institute of Child Care, one of the many causes endorsed by Altaf, also participated in the show. She highlighted the institute’s contribution in saving thousands of children from around the country.
The awards night was followed by two days filled with beauty masterclasses and symposiums with leading practitioners such as Nabila, Massarrat Misbah, plastic surgeon cum TV actor Fahad Mirza, actress Mawra Hocane, and the Dubai-based beauty blogger, Manal Mansoor.