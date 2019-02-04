On its opening gala night, the event honoured individuals who effected change in society by breaking stereotypes or barriers. These included Sameer Beg, head of the Pakistan chapter of Robin Hood Army, an organisation that works to redistribute food waste from restaurants to the needy; singer-turned-philanthropist Shahzad Roy; Sana Mir, who is the number one female ODI bowler in the world; Ayesha Chundrigar, an animal rights activist; and Leslie from Dar-ul-Sukun, an orphanage.