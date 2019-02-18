2019 looks like a busy year for Sonya Hussyn. The ‘Azaadi’ star, who began in films with Jami’s critically-acclaimed ‘Moor’ (2015), shall appear in singer and actor Farhan Saeed’s cinematic debut ‘Tich Button’, a musical set in the backdrop of Punjab, alongside Firoz Khan and Iman Ali. The period play, ‘Aangan’, where she made a special appearance, hasn’t finished yet. She is also due on a music video by Shani Haider.