Actor and model Mikaal Zulfiqar is on cloud nine these days. His latest film, ‘Sher Dil’, has collected good numbers at the Pakistani box office. According to Entertainment PK, in its opening weekend alone, the film surpassed the earnings of Bollywood’s ‘Gully Boy’, which was literally the last Hindi film to release on this side of the border (before a ban was placed on the exhibition of Indian films in Pakistan).