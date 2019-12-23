Image Credit:

After the success of ‘Parey Hut Love’, Sheheryar Munawar has become a poster boy for many brands.

His latest TV commercial has him promoting a product that meant for people who are trying to quit smoking. The ad is becoming popular on social media. One major reason for its increasing popularity is its jingle, which is a modern reworking of the iconic 1980s Punjabi film song by Madam Noor Jehan, ‘Main Tay Mera Dilbar Jaani.’

Directed by Asim Raza, the man behind ‘Parey Hut Love’, the ad whose running time is a little above a minute shows Munawar in a variety of glamorous avatars — as a DJ in a nightclub, driving a vintage car, with his girlfriend by his side, diving into the sea, etc. The shooting locations are all set in a foreign country.