Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Waadi Animations, responsible for creating the ‘3 Bahadur’ animated movie franchise, is going to collaborate with a New York-based company, Broadly Films, for its next project, titled ‘Sitara’.
The film tells the story of a family in the old neighbourhood of Lahore in the 1970s. The story is narrated from the perspective of a six-year-old girl who “watches her elder sister’s dreams of becoming a pilot being snatched away.”
According to the Oscar-winning director, the period animation brings to life “the bustling markets and the throwback to the 1970s. The story will resonate with girls who dare to dream big.”