Aamina Shaikh is reported to have lent her voice to the series

Last week, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films released an animated short titled ‘Acid Crimes’, which is the eighth in the 14-part AAGAHI series. For the uninitiated, AAGAHI is a public service campaign that seeks to “educate women about their legal rights in Pakistan.”

‘Acid Crimes’ informs the viewers about the deadly crime, besides discussing punishments for the convicted, illegal sale and usage of acid and other corrosive chemicals. The animation also guides on safety measures. The film ends by providing viewers with contact information of various helplines, women’s shelter houses, counselling services and legal support services available to acid attack survivors.