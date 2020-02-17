The series, which is being produced under Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films banner, is said to be a “deeply personal exploration” of the lives and stories of millions of people who were displaced as a result of the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 and the communal riots that broke out. ‘Midnight Fury’ presents the emotions of a young boy at the time of Partition, for whom home has been reduced to just a painful memory, full of heartache and grief.