Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has released the fourth short film from her seven-part ‘Home 1947’ series, titled ‘Midnight Fury’.
The series, which is being produced under Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films banner, is said to be a “deeply personal exploration” of the lives and stories of millions of people who were displaced as a result of the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 and the communal riots that broke out. ‘Midnight Fury’ presents the emotions of a young boy at the time of Partition, for whom home has been reduced to just a painful memory, full of heartache and grief.
Earlier, ‘Home 1947’ premiered at the Manchester International Film Festival, which was followed by exhibitions in Mumbai, Lahore and Karachi.
The two-time Academy Award winning documentarian and filmmaker also recently grabbed headlines for her appearance at the World Economic Forum, held earlier in Davos, where she had a chance meeting with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.