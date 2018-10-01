Two-time Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is currently producing a series of animated shorts, titled Aagahi, that are part of a public service campaign to educate women about their legal rights in Pakistan.

The second in the 14-part series, which was unveiled recently, focuses on domestic violence and how and where can the women seek protection. The first part, which was launched on September 1, provided guidance on how to file for an FIR (First Information Report).

Each short film has been conceptualised, produced and directed by Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films, and has a running time of two to three minutes. It “covers the law, its interpretation and the safety that it provides to the victim. This will also include the legislation, as stated in the Pakistan Penal Code, and the various case laws, which have been passed or revised in the recent years.”

Noted actress Aamina Shaikh has given voice-over to the series.