Image Credit:

Actor-turned-director Shamoon Abbasi’s genre-defying feature, ‘Durj’, was shown at the Cannes Film Festival. An exhilarated Abbasi took to social media to make the announcement. He also explained why he could not participate in the screening.

“I am not attending Cannes Film Festival 2019, as I am travelling to Istanbul for the matter of global release of our film ‘Durj’ and to attend a film conference in Turkey,” he said.

One of his team members, Majid (aka Dodi) Khan, also an actor and producer, is said to have represented Abbasi at the occasion.