Actor-turned-producer Shamoon Abbasi recently announced the release date of his long-awaited movie, titled ‘Durj’. The ‘Waar’ star took to Facebook to make the announcement. “Pakistani cinema is going to experience something different in the month of Halloween,” he wrote.
Later, he posted on his social media account that the film would be out on October 10, and it would have a simultaneous world release.
With ‘Durj’, Abbasi is exploring an unconventional tale of cannibalism, inspired by true incidents that took place in Punjab. The film stars Abbasi, Sherry Shah, Maira, Nouman Javaid, and Dodi Khan. US-based actor of Pakistani origin, Shayan Farooqi (last seen in ‘Na Band Na Baraati’; 2018) is distributing ‘Durj’ in the UK, America, and Canada, in collaboration with Zashko Films.