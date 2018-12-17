Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, the hit screen couple from one of Pakistan’s best loved drama serials, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ (2012), recently came together for a shoot. And they turned heads, yet again. The shoot was for SFK Bridals, the latest collection by Khan’s wife Sadaf Fawad Khan for men and women.
It is interesting to note that Saeed and Khan were never cast opposite each other, despite ‘Zindagi…’s’ phenomenal popularity in India also.
This particular shoot should serve to attract the attention of the casting directors.