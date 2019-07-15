Sami Khan is looking different these days, and there’s a reason for this. Riding high on the success of ‘Wrong No 2’, his first film in a decade and a half, Khan was recently spotted at the Karachi airport with a hefty beard and a trendy buzz-cut.

The star of hit drama serials such as Hum TV’s ‘Inkaar’ shared a little secret with Gulf News tabloid!. He said that he was off to Thailand for “a special project that I wouldn’t reveal right now,” and that the new look was for that. Having made a grand comeback, Khan also said that he was now all out to make his second innings in films a successful one.