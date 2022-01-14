1 of 10
Wondering what Pakistani drama to watch? Sweat not, we have it covered. Here’s a list of top picks of Pakistani dramas that has won us over with their incredible power of story-telling and stellar acting. These chosen dramas are compelling because they have interesting plot twists and are driven by talents who are brilliant on the small screen.
‘Ishq-e-Laa’: In this tale that has a love triangle, we see the unusual friendship of journalist Shanayaa, (played by Sajal Aly) and businessman Azlan. (played by debutant Azan Sami Khan). The third lead character in the story is Azka (played by Yumna Zaidi), who is pursuing an MBBS. This drama is more than just about love and mysticism — it is one that delves into socioeconomic inequalities. Directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Momina Duraid Productions watch it on Hum TV.
‘Sinf-e-Aahan’: This female-led drama promises a stellar cast that includes Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and Syra Yusef. The script, written by Umera Ahmed, follows the trials and tribulations of six women as they enlist in the Pakistani Army. Directed by Nadeem Baig and produced by Next Level Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus, watch it on ARY Digital.
‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’: When Mustajaab (Feroze Khan) falls in love with Dua (Sana Javed), he will stop at nothing to have her — Dua’s rejection only seems to spur the suitor on. Directed by Aehsun Talish and a ambitious project for the dynamic production house duo Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, watch it on HAR PAL GEO.
Sangh e ma’: The ancient practice of ‘ghag’ — which involves men declaring that they will be marrying a woman — is exposed in all its gory horror. In the narrative, which sees singer Atif Aslam make his debut, we see love face an ancient nemesis — outdated social practices. Directed by Saifee Hassan & writer Mustafa Afridi prove yet again that they are able address an important issue impactfully while treating us to notable performances & cinematography. Watch it on Hum TV.
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’: This serial, based on Umera Ahmed’s novel of the same name, dives into the relationship of three childhood friends whose lives have been mangled because of their elders’ decisions, leading to anger, hostility and many fights. Mahira Khan returns to television screens after five-year hiatus for this show. Directed by Farooq Rind and produced by Nina Kashif and MD Productions. You can watch it on Hum TV.
‘Mere Humsafar’: Marriages are never easy, especially if your in-laws are out to get you. In this case, innocent woman Hala played by Hania Amir must contend with her scheming mum-in-law Saba Hameed. The result is a tale full of drama and tear-jerker moments from the on screen couple Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed you can watch the show on ARY Digital.
HUM TV’s drama ‘Parizaad’ is an apt reminder of hypocritical standards set by society, and what happens to those who don’t fit within those parameters. With a stellar cast comprising Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ushna Shah, Suboor Aly, Nauman Ijaz, Urwa Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Syed Muhammad Ahmed and more, ‘Parizaad’ delivers its promise of a gripping story that has chosen a route off the beaten track. Based on a novel by Pakistani writer Hashim Nadeem, ‘Parizaad’ follows the story of a young man named Parizaad (Ahmed Ali) belonging to the lower middle class strata who suffers from a severe complex regarding his looks that don’t conform with societal expectations of beauty — a sentiment further reinforced by those around him. No stranger to ridicule, Parizaad struggles through life in search of acceptance and love while shouldering rock-bottom self-confidence and low self-esteem. Finding solace in poetry, he pens his thoughts and emotions into beautiful words.
The 2021 drama serial ‘Dunk’ is a thriller based on a real-life incident that took place where a university professor was wrongly accused of sexual harassment by one of his female students. The story is taken from MAO College, Sargodha, where a professor committed suicide because of a false allegation of harassment by his student. ARY Digital premiered this drama and it got more than 9 million views on its first episode. This drama was listed as one of the top 10 Pakistani dramas in 2021. The drama is produced by Fahad Mustafa and starred Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas and Nouman Ijaz, among others. Watch it on ARY Digital.
