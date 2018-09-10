Reema Khan is back in Washington DC with her husband, Dr Tariq Shahab, and look who’s having to eat their words: the rumour mongers. As the story goes, certain sections of the Pakistani media had lately started talking about the former Lollywood diva’s separation, precisely because of her growing visibility on TV channels — Khan appeared on different Eid shows, besides attending award ceremonies (and also picking up trophies either for being the cultural ambassador of the country, or an international film icon), and is now due on a full-length drama serial.

All of which sent the rumour-mill buzzing, and it was assumed by some journos that she and Dr Shahab had parted ways, and also that she was desperately trying to resurrect her career.

But Khan proved everybody wrong when she shared photos of them attending an Eid Al Adha social gathering.