One of the most successful films of 2018, ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ is all set to clinch a record of sorts by becoming the first Pakistani feature in decades to see a theatrical release in China. (Our last release in China was ‘Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat’; circa 1979.)

Interestingly, while Bilal Lashari is the one who should be credited for introducing the idea — he has already announced a grand, commercial release in China for his hotly-anticipated ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ — the makers of ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ have clearly beaten him to it.

According to reports, producer Momina Duraid (of MD Productions) has signed a contract with Wang Ye of Fire International Media, China. In a formal ceremony, the two production giants inked the deal. Also present on the occasion were Razzaq Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network Limited.