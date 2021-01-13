Pakistani power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have been enjoying a vacation in the UAE.
They’ve been sharing the love with their fans on social media with regular posts. Raza Mir, who’s best known for his role in ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’, took to Instagram where he shared a photo of the couple enjoying a boat ride and a desert trip.
The actor also put up a video of the boat ride, which he captioned: “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.”
Aly also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her picture from the deserts of Dubai.
The couple are obviously very fond of the country having gotten married in Abu Dhabi last year.
The ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ actors were married at Zaya Nurai Island, a private resort in the UAE capital.