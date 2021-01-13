Sajal Alu and Ahad Raza Mir in Dubai
Pakistani power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have been enjoying a vacation in the UAE.

They’ve been sharing the love with their fans on social media with regular posts. Raza Mir, who’s best known for his role in ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’, took to Instagram where he shared a photo of the couple enjoying a boat ride and a desert trip.

The actor also put up a video of the boat ride, which he captioned: “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.”

Aly also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her picture from the deserts of Dubai.

he Alif actress captioned it, “Sunshine and winter vibes in Dubai!” Image Credit: Insta/sajalaly

The couple are obviously very fond of the country having gotten married in Abu Dhabi last year.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly at W Motors in Dubai Image Credit: Insta/sajalaly

The ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ actors were married at Zaya Nurai Island, a private resort in the UAE capital.