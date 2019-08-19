Films such as ‘Superstar’ and ‘Parey Hut Love’ are still on with promotional activities

It’s been almost a week since Eid Al Adha, but the stars of the three major films released on the auspicious occasion — ‘Superstar’, ‘Parey Hut Love’ and ‘Heer Maan Ja’ — aren’t done with promotional activities.

In fact, post-Eid, they have stepped up their publicity campaigns. The general trend has been to make pre-planned visits to theatres showing their movies, where the stars engage with the audiences and take selfies with them — a Sheheryar Munawwar even had the young crowd at a show shake a leg with him on ‘Haye Dil Bechara’ (from ‘Parey Hut Love’).

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, the lead actors of ‘Superstar’, haven’t returned from the US where they had a special premiere in Houston, organised by Hum TV and Zashko Films. Earlier, they toured Canada. Following them are Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan, who have just landed in Toronto to promote HMJ.

This is an interesting and relatively new phenomenon, and speaks for the kind of tough match at the box office those involved with the projects are anticipating.