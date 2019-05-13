Kataksha, a small feature that is said to be “Pakistan’s first psychological horror film,” shall hit the theatres across the country on June 21 this year. According to a press release, the film boasts an all-TV star cast such as Saleem Mairaj and Kiran Tabeer. Mubeel Gabol and Nimra Khan will be making their acting debut.
The film is written and directed by Abu Aleeha. It has been shot at the historic Katas Raj Temple and in the scenic Soon Valley, among other locations.
The film’s first trailer will be released on Eid Al Fitr.