Ever since his outfits for Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh featured on the cover of a leading film fortnightly of India, Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, aka MNR, has been flying high. He’s become one of the most sought after couturiers in tinsel town, especially when it comes to the local film and TV stars. Recently, Reema Khan showstopped for MNR’s latest ‘Heer’ collection at the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week.