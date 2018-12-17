Ever since his outfits for Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh featured on the cover of a leading film fortnightly of India, Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, aka MNR, has been flying high. He’s become one of the most sought after couturiers in tinsel town, especially when it comes to the local film and TV stars. Recently, Reema Khan showstopped for MNR’s latest ‘Heer’ collection at the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week.
Looking resplendent in a gold lehenga, with a mahogany accent, Khan walked the ramp on the second night of the event, amidst loud cheers from the audience.
Later, MNR spoke of his collection: “Heer is a contemporary rendition of the finest sartorial elegance. These fine silhouettes are translated into fine hand-woven silks, rich velvets, and hand woven banarsi fabrics. Further enhanced by fine craftsmanship and artisans using age old techniques.”
Khan is known to be a loyal HSY client, but after this show, it seems she might have found a new favourite.