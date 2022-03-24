1 of 8
Social media is sometimes a good barometer for the status of star-studded relationships. In the case of Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza, for example, the temperatures seem — well — frigid. After sparking rumours of a spilt following Ahad’s suspicious absence from Saboor Ali’s wedding, fans went into a frenzy once the ‘Sinf-e-Ahan’ actress changed her profile name from ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ to ‘Sajal Ali’. In addition to this, the 28-year-old actor was missing from wife’s movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’ promotions. However, Sajal clarified later that Ahad was working and this is why he could not be there with her.
Image Credit: Insta/ahadrazamir
Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are in Dubai and are going big with their vacation. Butt pulled out all the stops and apparently booked out a full cinema so his wife Khan could watch the hit movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in total comfort.
Image Credit: Aiman Khan/Instagram
Giving fans updates about trips has become a trend, as many stars like to share pictures of their vacations. Taking to Instagram, Ayeza Khan shared a series of snaps, hanging out with her husband Danish Taimoor in Istanbul.
Image Credit: Insta/
Star couple Minal Khan and husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in September last year and are heading towards a new relationship milestone. The couple will be seen together on screen for the first time in an original series that will be shot internationally. The couple said on social media that they’re looking forward to the experience and made an Instagram announcement. “I’m really excited to join hands with Urduflix for an exclusive Urduflix original project to be shot internationally. Something we have not done before,” the couple captioned the matching posts they put up on their Instagram accounts. “Will keep you guys posted with the details and the reveal,” they added, keeping fans on their toes.
Image Credit: Insta/ minalkhan.official
Turns out speculations about the relationship status of singer Asim Azhar and actor Merub Ali were on point as the couple recently got engaged in a quiet ceremony with only close friends in attendance. The childhood friends posted the same statement on social media, writing: “Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin - engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers.”
Image Credit: Insta/ asimazhar
In other celeb couple news, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have reportedly worked out their differences and are trying to make things work. The couple have had a friction-filled past with rumours of separation, which started four years after they married. “Urwa and Farhan have sorted out their matter and problems and attended Zara Noor Abbas’s birthday bash together,” a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by a local media outlet.
Image Credit: iNSTA/urwatistic
In an interview with The Big Pick, ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ star Kubra Khan got candid about a lot of things, including rumoured cosmetic procedures, her personal life, upcoming project and social media trolls. Khan addressed rumours regarding cosmetic fixes that people claim she had done, and clarified that basic cosmetic fixes are done by almost everyone in the entertainment industry. Khan said, “Everyone does basic things like laser treatments and other cosmetic procedures.” “They are done to keep our skin fresh and healthy. I would rather go to the gym because it is not only a great stress reliever but is also healthy,” she added. Khan also stated that if anyone who wants to get surgery or a fix for something they feel insecure about should not hesitate to do so. “My personality is different, I am more of a happy-go-lucky individual,” she added. “I prefer doing other things that keep me occupied instead of focusing on appearances and believing in having certain kinds of looks. So, I refuse to do that.”
Image Credit: Insta/thekubism
Actress Ushna Shah called out staff at the Karachi airport for allegedly being too handsy and unhygienic with her. “What. Is. With. People. Touching. Other. People. Without. Consent?!” the actor said on Twitter. She added, “How the heck is it okay for a security officer at Karachi airport to frisk me and run her hands through my hair without gloves and without sanitizing her hands? OCD is a real thing, I am shaking & retching!”
Image Credit: Insta/ushnashah