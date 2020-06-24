Ayesha Sana has reportedly gone into hiding after arrests warrants were issued against the actress and TV host in a fraud case.
According to Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, a case was registered against Sana after cheques issued by her allegedly bounced. The case was lodged against Sana at the Defence-B police station in Lahore on the behest of Mian Ali Moeen, who stated that Sana was a family friend who had borrowed money from him.
Moeen has alleged she had borrowed a sum of Rs2 million from him and issued bogus cheques as guarantee. When he didn’t hear from Sana, he attempted to encash one of the cheques but it bounced. Reports further claim that Moeen is not alone to be handed such cheques. Other victims reportedly include actors from the industry, along with fashion designers and businessmen.
Media reports further claim the police are on the lookout for Sana but are currently unable to trace her.
Sana has generated bad press in the past as well when a leaked video pictured her shouting at support staff of a television show, drawing flak from many on social media.