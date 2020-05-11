Reema Khan Image Credit: Supplied

• Come Ramadan, and former Lollywood queen Reema Khan turns an evangelist for television audiences. The actress, who has settled in the US with her husband, a cardiologist, for the past more than five years now, is invited by a private TV channel to host an iftar-special transmission every year. This year is no exception.

• This Mother’s Day was special for stars who made time to post photographs with their mothers, straight out of their private family albums. Ayeza Khan went a step ahead, when she posted images with her children as well as her mother from what seemed like a studio shoot. It delighted her fans nonetheless.