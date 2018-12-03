Couturier Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, well known for his bespoke clothing line, recently surprised every one in the industry when he designed for none other than the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Ranjha dressed Singh in intricately-crafted formal wear, for a leading film glossy of India.
Where Singh remarked that Ranjha had “Smashed the looks,” the designer said, “I consider myself lucky to do all of this, I am a huge fan of him… Me and my whole design team was very excited for this project. We shared mood boards, story boards, and all sketches with Ranveer and his team.”